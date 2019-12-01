People fed up with House anti-corruption committee: Nida Poll

A slight majority of people say the unending squabbling in the House Committee on Corruption Suppression chaired by Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temiyavej is boring and should be stopped, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute for Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on Nov 27-28 on 1,257 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to compile their opinions on the ongoing quarrel in the House anti-corruption committee.

Asked to comment on this, 51.51% said it is boring, saying the committee should stop the quarrel and work for the people; 24.74% viewed Pol Gen Sereepisuth, the committee chairman, as a person with a solid standpoint; 12.33% said he is too aggressive; 10.50% said Gen Sereepisuth has nothing new to offer but continues to stick on issues useless to the people particularly Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's incomplete oath-taking; 9.71% said some committee members show no respect to the chairman who is a more senior person than them; 6.68% said the chairman should adhere to righteousness and lead the committee to consider only important issues; 4.46% viewed Pol Gen Sereepisut showing the lack of maturity by bickering with some committee members; 4.06% said some committee members are not interested in anything else but stripping Pol Gen Sereepisut of the chairmanship; 1.27% said some committee members want the chairman replaced to enable the committee to function; and, 3.66% were not interested or had no comment.

Asked whether Pol Gen Sereepisuth should be replaced, 47.57% of the respondents said "no"; 34.77% said "yes"; 17.18% were uncertain; and, 0.48% had no comment or were not interested.

Asked whether the rift in the House committee on anti-corruption would be corrected if the chairman is replaced, 48.38% thought it would remain the same; 24.82% believed the conflict would reduce; 15.04% said the conflict would increase; 13.05% were uncertain; and, 0.71% had no comment or were not interested.



