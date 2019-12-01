1 killed, 3 injured in Phuket accidents

PHUKET: A woman was killed and three others injured in two separate accidents in this southern island province on Sunday morning, according to police reports.

In the first accident, which occurred at 5am on the out-bound Rama 9 Chalerm Phrakiat road in Muang district, a Toyota Vios was seen by eyewitnesses swerving on the road before overturning and ending up on its top. A woman, identified later as Netchanok Det-arn, 42, was thrown out of the car by the impact and seriously hurt. The driver, who was not yet identified, was slightly injured and trapped inside.

Netchanok was rushed to Krungthep Siriroj Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The other accident happened at about 5.20am when a Toyota Vios rammed into a power post near Supalai Essence Housing Estate on Si Sunthorn road in Thalang district. The car was badly damaged and the power post broken. Two women in the car - Rinrada Sukkaew, 29, a school teacher, and Supawadee Songsri, 26, were injured. They were rushed by rescuers to Thalang Hospital.

A police investigation revealed that the two were returning home from a friend's birthday party.



