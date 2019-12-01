Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Mercury to drop from Dec 3-7 in upper Thailand
Thailand
General

Mercury to drop from Dec 3-7 in upper Thailand

published : 1 Dec 2019 at 15:28

writer: Online Reporters

Another strong high pressure area from China will cover upper Thailand from Dec 3-7, bringing cool to cold weather in the North and Northeast during the period, the Thai Meteorological Department said in its 5am forecast on Sunday.

In the North and Northeast, the temperature is expected to drop by 5-10 degrees Celcius with minimum temperatures ranging between 12-19 degree Celcius. Cold to very cold weather with isolated frost is predicted on the mountains with the minimum temperature between 2-10 degree Celcius.

Cool weather is likely in the Central and Eastern regions, including Bangkok where the temperature is expected to drop by 2-10 degree Celcius. The minimum temperature is expected to be 16-21 degree Celcius.

People in the upper part of the country are advised to monitor their health.

During the period, the northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand will bring strong winds and waves in the gulf from Chumphon southward. Waves 2-4 metres high and thundershowers are expected in some areas.

Residents along the gulf's coastline are advised to watch out for inshore surges. All vessels should proceed with caution and small boats should remain ashore.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Departing passengers bemoan long queue at Suvarnabhumi airport

Immigration police are working with Airports of Thailand Plc to end a long queue of outbound passengers waiting for security clearance at Suvarnabhumi airport.

15:36
Thailand

Mercury to drop from Dec 3-7 in upper Thailand

Another strong high pressure area from China will cover upper Thailand from Dec 3-7, bringing cool to cold weather in the North and Northeast during the period, the Thai Meteorological Department said in its 5am forecast on Sunday.

15:28
World

'This is not over': Hong Kong protesters return to the streets

HONG KONG: Protesters returned to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, ending a brief election lull and demanding the government make concessions a week after pro-democracy candidates won a landslide victory.

14:45