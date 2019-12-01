Mercury to drop from Dec 3-7 in upper Thailand

Another strong high pressure area from China will cover upper Thailand from Dec 3-7, bringing cool to cold weather in the North and Northeast during the period, the Thai Meteorological Department said in its 5am forecast on Sunday.

In the North and Northeast, the temperature is expected to drop by 5-10 degrees Celcius with minimum temperatures ranging between 12-19 degree Celcius. Cold to very cold weather with isolated frost is predicted on the mountains with the minimum temperature between 2-10 degree Celcius.

Cool weather is likely in the Central and Eastern regions, including Bangkok where the temperature is expected to drop by 2-10 degree Celcius. The minimum temperature is expected to be 16-21 degree Celcius.

People in the upper part of the country are advised to monitor their health.

During the period, the northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand will bring strong winds and waves in the gulf from Chumphon southward. Waves 2-4 metres high and thundershowers are expected in some areas.

Residents along the gulf's coastline are advised to watch out for inshore surges. All vessels should proceed with caution and small boats should remain ashore.