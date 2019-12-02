Pouring rain, flooding in Narathiwat

Residents wade through floodwater at Ban Bo Thong of tambon Tanyongmat in Rangae district, Narathiwat, on Monday morning. (Photo by Waedao Harai)

NARATHIWAT: Flooding was reported in 11 out of 13 districts of this southern border province on Monday, affecting about 30,000 people in 209 villages.

The floods were caused by torrential rain and overflow from the Sungai Kolok and Bang Nara rivers.

Narathiwat governor Ekarat Leesen said rainfall was overwhelming in Sungai Kolok and Cho Airong districts, the Public Relations Department reported.

Other severely flooded districts included Sukhirin, Sungai Padi and Rangae.

People from five evacuated communities in Sungai Kolok were being accommodated at Thesaban 4 School in the district. Police stations were also opened to flood-affected people seeking shelter.

Officials were continuing to move flood victims to safe ground, and distributing food, drinking water and other necessities.

As of Monday morning, about 30,000 people in 209 villages were affected, officials said.