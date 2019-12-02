Muddy road traps timber poaching local politician

Chaiya district chief Charoensak Wongsuwon with the truck found to be carrying illegally processed Malacca teak wood, in Surat Thani province on Monday. (Photo by Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A report of a bogged lorry on a muddy road blocking a vehicle taking students to school led to the discovery of a cargo of illegally harvested timber and the arrest of a local government councillor.

Residents of Ban Klong Mai Daeng in Chaiya district on Monday called the district office and said a loaded truck stuck on a muddy forest road was preventing their children getting to school.

It was unclear was type of the vehicle the students were in.

District chief Charoensak Wongsuwon went to the scene with a team of officials and defence volunteers. They found the 10-wheel truck blocking the road. And when they looked on the back, they found four large sawn lengths of Malacca teak, he said.

The tree, also known as Merbau or Moluccan ironwood, is a protected species.

A search of the nearby forest found five more lengths of harvested teak tree trunk.

Mr Charoensak said the timber was probably illegally harvested from Tha Chana Forest Reserve.

The district chief said heavy rain had made the road muddy and the truck bogged down.

District officials duly arrested the truck driver, Adisak Thongsuk, a member of the tambon Par Wae Administration Organisation. He was taken to Mo Thai police station and charged with felling timber in a forest reserve and cutting down protected trees.

Mo Thai police chief Pol Lt Col Patipan Chairak said Mr Adisak denied everything and was released on bail of 100,000 baht, and would fight the case in court.

Pol Lt Col Patipan expected more people would face charges in the case.