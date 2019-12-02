BMA to ban sodas from city schools

Sodas will be banned from 437 schools run by Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

The move was taken after a study conducted by Chulalongkorn University found that the number of Type 2 diabetes cases among Thai children and adolescents is on the rise, said Silapasuai Rawisaengsun, BMA's permanent city clerk.

The study shows that the number of confirmed Type 2 diabetes among youngsters aged between 10-19 has risen by 27% over the past ten years.

"We have to monitor the types of food and beverages served across our schools and strive to serve cleaner and healthier food for our students," she said.

Municipal authorities and health officials have been ordered to inspect the quality of food served on school premises, and teachers have been asked to incorporate more physical activities into their curriculum.