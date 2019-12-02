Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
BMA to ban sodas from city schools
Thailand
General

BMA to ban sodas from city schools

Move taken to address rise of diabetes cases

published : 2 Dec 2019 at 16:54

writer: Post Reporters

Sodas will be banned from 437 schools run by Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

The move was taken after a study conducted by Chulalongkorn University found that the number of Type 2 diabetes cases among Thai children and adolescents is on the rise, said Silapasuai Rawisaengsun, BMA's permanent city clerk.

The study shows that the number of confirmed Type 2 diabetes among youngsters aged between 10-19 has risen by 27% over the past ten years.

"We have to monitor the types of food and beverages served across our schools and strive to serve cleaner and healthier food for our students," she said.

Municipal authorities and health officials have been ordered to inspect the quality of food served on school premises, and teachers have been asked to incorporate more physical activities into their curriculum.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

1 dead, thousands flee Philippines typhoon as flights axed

MANILA: Philippine authorities evacuated tens of thousands of people, cancelled more flights and shut schools as Typhoon Kammuri came closer to land in the main Luzon island. At leaset one person has died.

17:37
Business

European sweet-corn makers gain renewal of tariffs on Thailand

BRUSSELS: European Union producers of sweet corn, including Bonduelle SA in France, have won five more years of tariffs against Thai competitors as the bloc prolonged trade protection more than a decade old.

17:22
Thailand

BMA to ban sodas from city schools

Sodas will be banned from 437 schools run by Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

16:54