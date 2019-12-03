Kids to get English boost

The Education Ministry has decided to introduce more English language classes in state schools across the country, it announced after a meeting on Monday.

The special English classes will help Thai students achieve at least B2 Level under The Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), Amnat Wichayanuwat, secretary-general of Office of the Basic Education Commission told the media afterwards.

The CEFR standard is popular among European countries and internationally accepted. It one of the most widely accepted metrics for assessing foreign language learners.

In addition, the ministry is in talks with foreign embassies to find more English teachers.

"What we found is that despite Thai students passing the B2 Level, they do not always communicate efficiently with native speakers. So we need English speaking teachers to boost their English language skills," he said, adding that the ministry will ask the Philippine embassy for help with procuring teachers.

The extra classes will be gradually introduced in state schools nationwide starting next year semester, he said.