Pharmacy grads frozen out

The Public Health Ministry has no permanent civil service posts for pharmacy students graduating on government scholarships, according to the public health permanent secretary's office.

A letter has been issued to pharmacy faculties at various universities notifying them there will be no permanent posts for scholarship recipients for this fiscal year and the next.

Signed by deputy permanent secretary Narong Saiwong, the letter says the manpower policies commission and the ministry's civil service recruitment sub-committee have not approved new permanent posts for the past two years.

The letter proposed that scholarship recipients be hired as temporary contract staff.

Government scholarship recipients have a legal obligation to work in the civil service for a specified time period before they can leave to work in the private sector.

The length of the period depends on the value of scholarship.

Piyachet Jatuten, president of the Community Pharmacy Club, said the lack of permanent posts for pharmacy scholarship recipients was "understandable".

He explained yesterday that the ministry's many contract staff were usually first in line when permanent posts were allocated.

In the meantime, scholarship recipients are often offered other employment in the ministry.

"As a matter of principle, the scholarship recipients may wait one to two years before they get permanent posts. That's only fair," Mr Piyachet said.

During the wait, the scholarship recipients work in other ministry units, such as the government project to research and develop herbal medicine.