Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Pharmacy grads frozen out
Thailand
General

Pharmacy grads frozen out

published : 3 Dec 2019 at 07:30

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The Public Health Ministry has no permanent civil service posts for pharmacy students graduating on government scholarships, according to the public health permanent secretary's office.

A letter has been issued to pharmacy faculties at various universities notifying them there will be no permanent posts for scholarship recipients for this fiscal year and the next.

Signed by deputy permanent secretary Narong Saiwong, the letter says the manpower policies commission and the ministry's civil service recruitment sub-committee have not approved new permanent posts for the past two years.

The letter proposed that scholarship recipients be hired as temporary contract staff.

Government scholarship recipients have a legal obligation to work in the civil service for a specified time period before they can leave to work in the private sector.

The length of the period depends on the value of scholarship.

Piyachet Jatuten, president of the Community Pharmacy Club, said the lack of permanent posts for pharmacy scholarship recipients was "understandable".

He explained yesterday that the ministry's many contract staff were usually first in line when permanent posts were allocated.

In the meantime, scholarship recipients are often offered other employment in the ministry.

"As a matter of principle, the scholarship recipients may wait one to two years before they get permanent posts. That's only fair," Mr Piyachet said.

During the wait, the scholarship recipients work in other ministry units, such as the government project to research and develop herbal medicine.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

LTF inflows collapse on weak incentives

Fund inflows channelling into long-term equity funds (LTFs) during the first 10 months fell drastically by more than 5 billion baht compared with last year's corresponding period as the economic slowdown and subdued equity returns have dampened incentives, says Morningstar Thailand.

07:15
Business

Hopewell to be investigated for 'illegal registration'

The Department of Business Development (DBD) has been ordered to conduct a detailed probe into the legal registration of Hopewell (Thailand) Co after the issue was raised with the Administrative Court.

07:00
Business

SET leads downward spiral on dour Q3 earnings

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index had the steepest plunge among Asia-Pacific bourses on Monday as confidence was derailed by subdued third-quarter earnings and a dejected economic growth outlook.

06:45