Nuke chiefs deny illegal waste transfer

The Thailand Institute of Nuclear Technology (Tint) has denied local accusations that it illegally shipped radioactive waste from reactor facilities in Bangkok and Pathum Thani to be stored in Nakhon Nayok province.

Tint on Tuesday released a statement in response to residents of Ongkharak district who on Monday filed a complaint with the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

In their submission, residents accused Tint's director and the Office of Atoms for Peace (OAP) secretary-general of violating the country's nuclear regulations by not making public its transfer of radioactive waste to the Ongkharak Nuclear Research Centre in Nakhon Nayok province.

Pornthep Nisamaneephong, Tint's director, on Tuesday moved to allay the residents' concerns.

"We have ensured that everything is done under the related laws and regulations. We have been monitored by Thailand's OAP and international nuclear agencies. What we have done is transparent and accountable," he told media at a press conference.

An official source insisted that radioactive waste transfers from the two offices in Bangkok and Pathum Thani province have stopped, at least for now.

However, the source hinted that in the future more radioactive waste will be sent to the facility in Nakhon Nayok because storage facilities in Bangkok and Pathum Thani are already full.