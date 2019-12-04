Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Nuke chiefs deny illegal waste transfer
Thailand
General

Nuke chiefs deny illegal waste transfer

published : 4 Dec 2019 at 07:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

The Thailand Institute of Nuclear Technology (Tint) has denied local accusations that it illegally shipped radioactive waste from reactor facilities in Bangkok and Pathum Thani to be stored in Nakhon Nayok province.

Tint on Tuesday released a statement in response to residents of Ongkharak district who on Monday filed a complaint with the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

In their submission, residents accused Tint's director and the Office of Atoms for Peace (OAP) secretary-general of violating the country's nuclear regulations by not making public its transfer of radioactive waste to the Ongkharak Nuclear Research Centre in Nakhon Nayok province.

Pornthep Nisamaneephong, Tint's director, on Tuesday moved to allay the residents' concerns.

"We have ensured that everything is done under the related laws and regulations. We have been monitored by Thailand's OAP and international nuclear agencies. What we have done is transparent and accountable," he told media at a press conference.

An official source insisted that radioactive waste transfers from the two offices in Bangkok and Pathum Thani province have stopped, at least for now.

However, the source hinted that in the future more radioactive waste will be sent to the facility in Nakhon Nayok because storage facilities in Bangkok and Pathum Thani are already full.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Elon Musk says he tweeted diver was 'pedo guy' after insult

Elon Musk testified on Tuesday that he was being insulting, not literal, when he called a British diver a pedophile in a tweet.

08:02
Business

Retailers set Jan 1 plastic ban

The Thai Retailers Association and 75 member stores across 24,500 retail distribution channels plan to ban the use of plastic bags under the "Everyday Say No to Plastic Bags" campaign from Jan 1, 2020.

08:00
Business

Cabinet OKs deductions for land tax

The cabinet on Tuesday approved a royal decree and two ministerial regulations to allow owners of many types of property to enjoy a deduction of 50-90% under the Land and Building Tax Act, due to come into force on Jan 1.

07:44