Ferrari wrecked in Samut Prakan crash

Thailand
General

published : 4 Dec 2019 at 10:56

writer: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

The wreckage of the crashed Ferrari, which hit a concrete barrier on Srinakarin Road in Muang district of Samut Prakan early Wednesday morning. (Photo by Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)
SAMUT PRAKAN: A 36-year-old beverage manufacturer and car racer and his actress passenger were injured when his Ferrari hit a concrete barrier on a road in Muang district early on Wednesday morning.

Police were informed of the crash on Srinakarin Road near Dynasty Tile Top store in tambon Samrong Nua  about 3.30am. The vehicle hit a barrier at a monorail construction site. 

Driver Sarawut Sereetoranakul was trapped in his seat, inside the totally wrecked Ferrari, with a broken right leg. Rescue workers used the Jaws of Life to extract him. He also the managing director of JS Asia Beverage Co, situated nearby, and also races cars for the PSC Motorsport team.

in the passenger seat was actress Sananthachat Thanapatpisal, aka Fon Hormones, 25. She suffered only slight chest pain. They were taken to nearby Sikarin Hospital, and later referred elsewhere.

Mr Sarawut said the vehicle felt like it slid on a patch of oil, causing him to lose control, and it hit a concrete barrier in the middle of the road.

Police were investigating the accident.

