Thais pay tribute to late king on Father's Day

Phuket people take part in activities to honour late King Bhumibol at the provincial hall on Thursday. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

Thai people across the country have paid their respects to late King Bhumibol on his birthday on Thursday.

A highlight of the day was at Sanam Luang, where Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha led cabinet members and their spouses to hold religious ceremonies. He later presided over an exhibition to promote Father's Day and the work of the monarch.

Gen Prayut praised the late king for his tireless efforts to solve people's problems — from inadequate health care to poverty.

In other provinces, provincial governors and district chiefs led similar activities for the late king.

Most people wore yellow on Thursday to show their gratitude to their beloved king.