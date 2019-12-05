Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thais pay tribute to late king on Father's Day
Thailand
General

Thais pay tribute to late king on Father's Day

published : 5 Dec 2019 at 12:57

writer: Post Reporters

Phuket people take part in activities to honour late King Bhumibol at the provincial hall on Thursday. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)
Phuket people take part in activities to honour late King Bhumibol at the provincial hall on Thursday. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

Thai people across the country have paid their respects to late King Bhumibol on his birthday on Thursday.

A highlight of the day was at Sanam Luang, where Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha led cabinet members and their spouses to hold religious ceremonies. He later presided over an exhibition to promote Father's Day and the work of the monarch.

Gen Prayut praised the late king for his tireless efforts to solve people's problems — from inadequate health care to poverty.

In other provinces, provincial governors and district chiefs led similar activities for the late king.

Most people wore yellow on Thursday to show their gratitude to their beloved king.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Tribute to late king

All Thais attended the activities held to mark the birthday of late King Bhumibol on his birthday that was designated as Father's Day for the country.

12:57
Thailand

'Kan Kluay' art director killed in Bangkok car crash

An art director of animated movie, Kan Kluay was killed when a Honda CRV he was driving crashed into an electric pole on Rama IV road in Klong Toey district early on Thursday.

12:45
World

Three charged over Australia's largest meth seizure

CANBERRA: Three people have been charged with drug offences over Australia's largest seizure of methamphetamine, which had been smuggled to Melbourne from Bangkok in stereo speakers.

11:41