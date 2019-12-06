Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Army probing private abuse video
Thailand
General

Army probing private abuse video

published : 6 Dec 2019 at 06:15

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The army has vowed to take swift action over what it calls "dehumanising treatment" of army privates by a woman who claimed to be the daughter of a senior military officer.

The pledge was made after a video of a woman who goes by the name "Pop" making derogatory comments about army privates working at her home went viral on Facebook.

Several pictures showing army recruits washing the woman's car could also be seen on the Facebook post, which went on to say that the woman had just scolded the men for "taking too long" to clean her car.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich said those responsible will face legal and disciplinary action.

"Privates sent to service units have specific duties under military regulations and they must not be mistreated," he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Reduced price of E85 will end

The Energy Fund Administration Institute says the reduced retail price for gasohol E85 will end some time in 2020.

07:01
Business

Bangkok 20th on expat city list

Bangkok ranks 20th on a list of expat-friendly cities in a survey conducted by InterNations, the world's largest expat community with more than 3.5 million members.

06:31
Business

Chiang Mai adds futuristic medical tools

The upcoming 5G adoption, faster fixed broadband connections, artificial intelligence (AI)...

06:31