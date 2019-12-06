Army probing private abuse video

The army has vowed to take swift action over what it calls "dehumanising treatment" of army privates by a woman who claimed to be the daughter of a senior military officer.

The pledge was made after a video of a woman who goes by the name "Pop" making derogatory comments about army privates working at her home went viral on Facebook.

Several pictures showing army recruits washing the woman's car could also be seen on the Facebook post, which went on to say that the woman had just scolded the men for "taking too long" to clean her car.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich said those responsible will face legal and disciplinary action.

"Privates sent to service units have specific duties under military regulations and they must not be mistreated," he said.