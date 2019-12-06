Hundreds flee burning Pattaya hotel

Firemen battle the blaze at the Holiday Inn Express in Soi Bua Khao, Pattaya, early Friday morning. (Capture from a video clip)

CHON BURI: Hundreds of guests fled to safety as fire raced through a hotel in Pattaya early on Friday morning. There were no injuries reported. Damage was estimated at 3 million baht.

The fire was reported at the Holiday Inn Express on Soi Bua Khao in tambon Nong Phrue, Bang Lamung district, about 4.30am, said Pol Capt Chainarong Chaiya-in, deputy investigation chief of Pattaya city police.

Three fire trucks and crews were deployed to the scene. Flames destroyed the third floor of the eight-storey hotel. As thick smoke billowed from the front of the building, more than 400 guests staying there were hurriedly evacuated - including children, elderly and disabled people.

Firemen took about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control, Thai media reported.

Supatchai Panwilai, a security guard at the hotel, said he first saw smoke coming from a room balcony on the third floor, and then flames that were quickly spread by the strong wind.

There no reports if people being injured. Damage was initially estimated at 3 milion baht or more.

Police were investigating the cause of the blaze.

Guests flee as flames ravage the Holiday Inn Express in Pattaya in the early hours of Friday. Firemen took 30 minutes to put out the blaze. No casualties were reported. (Clip taken from Pattaya Message Facebook page)