Drugs family 'wanted' for burning meth-stealing relative
Thailand
General

published : 6 Dec 2019 at 13:10

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Malai Chumpraman, 50, is being treated in Hat Yai Hospital, Songkhla province, after she was torched by relatives reported to be drug dealers. (Photo by Assawin Pakkawan)
SONGKHLA: Arrest warrants have been issued for members of a family after a woman relative who allegedly stole 300 grammes of "ice" from them was set on fire in Bang Klam district.

The Songkhla provincial court on Thursday evening approved warrants for Solae Jisawat, 41, his wife Jantira Binsaho, 36, and relatives Yongyut Chumpraman, 26 and Patraporn Petcharat, 29, on charges of the illegal detention and attempted murder of Malai Chumpraman, 50, on Sunday.

According to local police, the suspects believed Mrs Malai stole a package containing 300g of crystal methamphetamine pills they had hidden near her shelter in Ban Khok Mao village of tambon Tha Chang in Bang Klam. A buyer was supposed to pick up the drugs.

A 17-year-old who had already been arrested in the case confessed on Thursday to taking Mrs Malai to the four suspects, according to police. They allegedly assaulted and soaked her with petrol, demanding the return of the packaged drugs.

Mrs Malai told them she had already dissolved the "ice" in water, police said.

The gang then set her on fire at her shelter about 2am last Sunday. The severely injured Mrs Malai fled and hid on the back of pickup truck about one kilometre away. She was noticed by someone around dawn and taken to Hat Yai Hospital.

Mrs Malai earns her living as a scrap collector. Her husband is in jail for drug offences. 

