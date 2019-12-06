Clothing fraud victims file complaint

Victims of an online fraud give a press interview as they arrive at the the Technology Crime Suppression Division to file a complaint against a clothing merchant for allegedly duping them into investing about 10 million baht. (Photo taken from FM91bkk.com)

Victims of an online fraud have asked the police to arrest a clothing merchant they say duped them into investing about 10 million baht before vanishing.

About 10 people gathered at the police Technology Crime Suppression Division on Friday to file a complaint with deputy inspector of investigation Pol Capt Thanakorn Thammakhan.





The group accused Thitirat Putthasin, 36, of deceiving them into buying a large amount of clothing in order to get a promised discount. Ms Thitirat, they said, had used a Facebook page to trade imported clothes and had persuaded them to invest 10 million baht.





One victim said that Ms Thitirat claimed her goods were imported from China and she regularly posted live videos encouraging her followers to buy from her account, “Nadia Shop”. The complainant said she was lured into buying a large amount of clothing. The money had gone, she had nothing to show for it, and Ms Thitirat could not be contacted.





Pol Capt Thanakorn said the investigation was underway.







