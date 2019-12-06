Govt wastewater campaign to begin next year

The Pollution Control Department will launch a campaign to monitor wastewater in some government buildings across the country early next year. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) will launch a campaign to monitor wastewater in some government buildings across the country early next year.

Pralong Damrongthai, director-general of the PCD, told media the project is a response to the 60% increase of wastewater discharged from government office buildings.

The monitoring campaign aims to reduce and reuse the wastewater, he said.

The initiative will roll out at 188 departments which have registered to take part — 86 in Bangkok and 102 in elsewhere in Thailand.

In addition, those departments which perform well in reducing and recycling their wastewater emissions will be promoted as good examples for other departments to follow, he said.