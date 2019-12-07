PM told to act in soldier row

Activist and prolific petitioner Srisuwan Janya has petitioned Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to launch a probe after a video clip shared on social media showed a soldier being made to do household chores for a senior officer.

Mr Srisuwan submitted the petition at the complaints centre at Govern­ment House on Friday.

The move came after a woman who claimed to be a daughter of a senior officer posted the clip on a Facebook account called Laphatrada Waka.

In the clip, the soldier was made to do domestic chores, such as washing a car, repairs and cleaning the house, said Mr Srisuwan, who is the secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution.

He said he wanted Gen Prayut, who concurrently serves as defence minister, to look into the matter and take legal and disciplinary action against the senior officer for having assigned the soldier, who had been drafted to serve the country, unsuitable jobs.

Mr Srisuwan also called on Gen Prayut to issue an order prohibiting senior officers exploiting rank-and-file soldiers by using them as personal servants.

Any officers failing to comply should be dismissed from military service as a punishment, Mr Srisuwan said.

He said that such behaviour is outrageous and cannot be ignored because it tramples on a soldier's human dignity, rights and liberties which are guaranteed by the constitution.

"If the defence minister cannot solve this problem, it is therefore proper for the Future Forward Party to campaign for a military service bill, which aims to replace conscription with voluntary service," Mr Srisuwan said.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has responded to the outcry by saying he was not sure whether the video clip was recent or old, but authorities would look into it.