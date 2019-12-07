Section
3 Thais, 3 Chinese hurt in Phuket van crash
Thailand
General

published : 7 Dec 2019 at 13:29

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

Two vans involved in a crash are seen at the airport intersection in Thalang district, Phuket, early Saturday. Three Thais and three Chinese tourists were hurt. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)
PHUKET: Six people, including three Chinese tourists, were injured when two vans crashed into each other in Thalang district of Phuket early Saturday.

The collision occurred at an airport intersection in Thep Krasattri Road, said Pol Lt Sopanat Nayao, deputy investigation chief at Thalang police station, who was reported at around 4.40am.

Police rushing to the scene found a white Toyota van with Phuket licence plates overturned on the road. Driver Siwanat Srinunchum, 33, and tour guide Sombat Sae Jeong, 26, were injured.

A grey Toyota van with Trang licence plates was also found overturned near the first van. Driver Sittha Jaemsuriya, 42, and three Chinese tourists, two of whom were women, were injured. All were rushed to Thalang Hospital.

The injured Chinese passengers were identified as Mr Luo Zheng, 39, Ms Wang Yong, 38, and Ms Zhou Hua, 47.

A police investigation found that Mr Siwanat was driving the white van from Phuket airport with the tour guide accompanying him. At the time, the other van driven by Mr Sittha was carrying the three Chinese tourists to the airport.

When arriving at the spot, Mr Sittha’s van ran a red light and smashed into Mr Siwanat’s van. The force of the collision caused the two vehicles to overturn.

Police believed Mr Sittha might have fallen asleep at the wheel when he ran the red light.

The Chinese embassy was notified about the incident. Police were investigating and would interrogate the two drivers.

