Stranded tourists, boat driver rescued in Phangnga

Romanians steer boat to small island and driver swims ashore after being knocked overboard by wave

Two Romanian tourists and a Thai boat driver are rescued after a strong wave hit their boat on their way to an island in Phangnga on Friday evening. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHANGNGA: Two Romanian tourists and a boat driver who were left stranded on Koh Raya Ring after strong wind and waves hit their boat on Friday have been rescued safely.

Ao Phangnga National Park chief Sarayut Tanthian sent two patrol boats to Koh Raya Ring on Friday evening after being alerted by Phuket tourist police that three people were stranded on the island near the park.

Luca-Mihai Saceanu, 28, and Alina Nicoleta Trana, 33, and boat driver Suksant Waharak were rescued safely.

The tourists had travelled to Phuket on Wednesday and were staying at the Diamond Cliff Hotel on Patong beach. On Friday they went to Ao Phangna National Park in Phangnga. They rented a boat to visit Koh Talu off the southern province at around 2.30pm.

On the way to the island, a strong wave hit their boat at around 5pm, throwing the driver into the sea. The two tourists managed to steer the boat to a nearby beach on Koh Raya Ring while Mr Suksant swam to a nearby rock and took refuge there. The tourists then sought help from hotel staff who immediately alerted tourist police.

Pol Maj Ekkachai Siri, a Phuket tourist police inspector, said the two visitors were transported back to their hotel in Phuket.