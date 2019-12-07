Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Strong winds topple power poles in Pran Buri
Thailand
General

Strong winds topple power poles in Pran Buri

PEA rushing to repair damage and will survey damage to affected properties

published : 7 Dec 2019 at 18:50

writer: Chaiwat Satyaem

A high-voltage power pole rests against the roof of a shophouse in Pran Buri district as strong winds pound the district on Saturday. (Photo by Chaiwat Satyaem)
A high-voltage power pole rests against the roof of a shophouse in Pran Buri district as strong winds pound the district on Saturday. (Photo by Chaiwat Satyaem)

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Strong winds knocked down four high-voltage power poles on Phetkasem Road in Pran Buri district on Saturday, damaging several roadside shophouses and buildings.

The fallen power poles also caused damage to electrical appliances in many houses in tambon Khao Noi of Pran Buri.

One power pole near a bridge across the Pran River fell onto the roof of a shophouse. Relatives and neighbours had to force open a blocked door to rescue a woman trapped inside. 

Ananya Suksamran, a younger sister of the woman, said strong winds had been pounding the community since Saturday morning before the power pole fell onto her shophouse. At the time, her elder sister Chalinee Milintanut was inside.

Kitti Parin, manager of the Pran Buri office of the Provincial Electricity Authority, said four high-voltage power poles, one transformer and some cables were damaged by the strong winds.

Officials expected to finish removing the damaged power poles and installing new ones later on Saturday, said Mr Kitti. About 400 to 500 households would be affected when electricity supplies were cut during the work, which was expected to be done at 6pm.

Authorities would survey damage to houses and assistance would be provided, he added.

Four downed high-voltage power poles lie on Phetkasem Road in Pran Buri during strong winds. (Photo by Chaiwat Satyaem)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

US and Iran swap prisoners

TEHERAN: Iran and the United States conducted a prisoner exchange Saturday in which a detained Princeton scholar was released in return for an Iranian scientist held by America, marking a rare diplomatic breakthrough between Teheran and Washington after months of tensions.

20:07
Thailand

Strong winds topple power poles in Pran Buri

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Strong winds knocked down four high-voltage power poles on Phetkasem Road in Pran Buri district on Saturday, damaging several roadside shophouses and buildings.

18:50
Thailand

Off the hook

Government MP Pareena Kraikupt has returned 682 rai of contested land to a state land reform agency and won't face criminal charges, says Deputy Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow.

18:49