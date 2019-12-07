Strong winds topple power poles in Pran Buri

PEA rushing to repair damage and will survey damage to affected properties

A high-voltage power pole rests against the roof of a shophouse in Pran Buri district as strong winds pound the district on Saturday. (Photo by Chaiwat Satyaem)

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Strong winds knocked down four high-voltage power poles on Phetkasem Road in Pran Buri district on Saturday, damaging several roadside shophouses and buildings.

The fallen power poles also caused damage to electrical appliances in many houses in tambon Khao Noi of Pran Buri.

One power pole near a bridge across the Pran River fell onto the roof of a shophouse. Relatives and neighbours had to force open a blocked door to rescue a woman trapped inside.

Ananya Suksamran, a younger sister of the woman, said strong winds had been pounding the community since Saturday morning before the power pole fell onto her shophouse. At the time, her elder sister Chalinee Milintanut was inside.

Kitti Parin, manager of the Pran Buri office of the Provincial Electricity Authority, said four high-voltage power poles, one transformer and some cables were damaged by the strong winds.

Officials expected to finish removing the damaged power poles and installing new ones later on Saturday, said Mr Kitti. About 400 to 500 households would be affected when electricity supplies were cut during the work, which was expected to be done at 6pm.

Authorities would survey damage to houses and assistance would be provided, he added.