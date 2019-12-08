Man hit, killed by pick-up in Kalasin

KALASIN: An unidentified man was killed after being hit by a pick-up loaded with cargos while crossing a road in Yang Talat district of this northeastern province early on Sunday, police said.

Pol Capt Udomsilp Nachainak, a Yang Talat police duty officer, said the incident occurred at about 2.30am in front of Lampao Withayakhom School in tambon Don Sombun on Kalasin-Yang Talat road.

The pick-up driver told police that the man was crossing the road, cutting in front of his vehicle so suddenly that he could not stop it. The man was hit and killed instantly. The body was thrown by the impact to lie on the roof of the pick-up. He was not yet identified as no documents were found on him.

Police were investigating to establish the cause of the accident for further legal action.




