Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Man hit, killed by pick-up in Kalasin
Thailand
General

Man hit, killed by pick-up in Kalasin

published : 8 Dec 2019 at 10:30

writer: Yongyuth Phuphuangpet

KALASIN: An unidentified man was killed after being hit by a pick-up loaded with cargos while crossing a road in Yang Talat district of this northeastern province early on Sunday, police said.

Pol Capt Udomsilp Nachainak, a Yang Talat police duty officer, said the incident occurred at about 2.30am in front of Lampao Withayakhom School in tambon Don Sombun on Kalasin-Yang Talat road.

The pick-up driver told police that the man was crossing the road, cutting in front of his vehicle so suddenly that he could not stop it. The man was hit and killed instantly. The body was thrown by the impact to lie on the roof of the pick-up. He was not yet identified as no documents were found on him.

Police were investigating to establish the cause of the accident for further legal action.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Man hit, killed by pick-up in Kalasin

KALASIN: An unidentified man was killed after being hit by a pick-up loaded with cargos while crossing a road in Yang Talat district of this northeastern province early on Sunday, police said.

10:30
Thailand

Seach launched for Polish tourist, Thai woman missing in the sea off Phuket

PHUKET: A search has been launched for a male Polish tourist and a Thai woman who went missing while kayaking in the sea off this southern resort province on Saturday afternoon.

10:00
Opinion

Time to end war on city's vendors

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has reaffirmed its tough stance on sweeping vendors off city pavements by Dec 31, denying previous media reports it would allow vendors back but with certain restrictions. Such a harsh policy will see the capital in tumult.

07:01