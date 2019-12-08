Section
Sunken oil tanker salvaged
Thailand
General

Sunken oil tanker salvaged

published : 8 Dec 2019 at 11:35

writer: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

SAMUT PRAKAN: An oil tanker that that sank amid strong waves near the mouth of the Chao Phraya river on Dec 3 has been salvaged and the oil slick removed, Marine Department deputy director-general Kritphet Chaichuay said on Sunday.

The tanker, Golden Bridge 2, was carrying bunker oil. An oil slick about 4km long was later spotted about 15 kilometres west of Si Chang island in Chon Buri province.

The 1st Naval Area of the Royal Thai Navy sent a reconnaissance plane and a helicopter to examine the slick from the air and sprayed chemicals on it.

Two navy ships equipped with skimmers, oil booms and dispersants, HTMS Li Peh and HTMS Samae San, were dispatched to prevent the slick from spreading.

The Chon Buri-based Marine Office then dispatched vessels carrying a crane and other equipment to salvage the sunken tanker. The operation began on Friday afternoon, and successfully brought the sunken tanker to the surface at about midnight of the same day, said Mr Kritphet.

On Saturday, the navy flew a plane and the Marine Department deployed vessels to examine the oil slick and found it had dissipated.

Mr Kritphet said the Marine Department filed a complaint with Pak Nam police station in Samut Prakan on Dec 3 against the owner of the oil tanker to hold the company responsible for the damage. The department has also issued an order to suspend the use of the oil tanker pending further safety examination.

An investigation will be carried out to determine the origin of the bunker oil and whether the delivery was legal, he said.

