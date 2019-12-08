Section
Missing woman found dead in Chai Nat canal
Thailand
General

published : 8 Dec 2019 at 15:22

writer: Chudate Seehawong

A Ruam Katanyu Foundation resucer brings up the body of a woman found in a canal in Manorom district of Chai Nai province on Sunday. (Photo by Chudate Seehawong)
CHAI NAT: A woman was found dead in an irrigation canal in tambon Rai in Pattana Manorom district on Sunday morning after going missing for three days, police said.

Rescuers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation brought up the body of Kwanta Bundhittham, 44, from the canal in the presence of police and a doctor from Manorom Hospital.

The woman's husband, Samroeng Khamlek, also 44, told police that his wife left home on a motorcycle on the morning of Dec 5 to examine the harvest in their rice fields and had not been seen since. During the past three days he went out to ask operators of farm machines, friends and relatives for information about her whereabouts, but to no avail.

On Sunday morning, villagers told him they found the motorcycle on the bank of an irrigation canal. He went there and found his wife's body below.

Police were investigating to establish the cause of death.

