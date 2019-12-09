Teen detained after father murdered

SURAT THANI: A 17-year-old boy who allegedly stabbed his father to death after being scolded for playing computer games has been detained for questioning.

On Saturday, police were called to a house in Ban Ta Khun district of the southern province after being told Anuwat Chuaybangduea, 51, had been stabbed in his house.

He was rushed to Ban Ta Khun Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said Pol Snr Sgt Maj Anuwat had taken a break from work and dropped by at his home where he found his son playing a computer game.

Angered, he scolded his son for becoming so addicted to games that he had quit school, police said.

However, when Pol Snr Sgt Maj Anuwat returned home later that day, his son allegedly used a knife to stab him in the back before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Pol Snr Sgt Maj Anuwat then struggled out of the house and neighbours called an ambulance.

His son, whose identity has been withheld, was sent to the Surat Thani juvenile observation and protection centre where he will be questioned by a team comprising multidisciplinary specialists before police pursue further legal action.

Pol Snr Sgt Maj Anuwat's mother, Khieo Chuaybangduea, said she was shocked by the news.

A relative who asked not to be named said the slain officer was a hard-working man.