Cold snap claims three lives

Three people died over the weekend after their pre-existing medical conditions were aggravated by the cold snap which caused temperatures to plunge across the Central Plains and the East.

Reports of deaths from exposure are rare across the central and eastern parts of Thailand, where the weather is usually warmer than the rest of the country. However, a persistent cold front caused temperatures to drop to around 13-18C over the weekend.

In Prachin Buri, a man was found dead on a bench in Ban Nong Muang in Kabin Buri district at 4.30am yesterday.

Deputy inspector of Kabin Buri police station, Pol Capt Tirawat Eiamorn, identified the man as 59-year-old Wirat Janla.

He may have decided to sleep on the bench, Pol Capt Tirawat said. His body was found by local children.

In Sa Kaeo, 81-year-old Plean Puangsopa was found dead at his home, while in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, 41-year old Kowit Saengsut also fell victim to the cold weather.

Post-mortem examinations carried out on the deceased showed men had pre-existing conditions which made them susceptible to the cold weather.

Mr Kowit's autopsy, for instance, showed that he suffered from both diabetes and high blood pressure.