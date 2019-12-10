Arson suspected in fabric warehouse blaze

Fire fighters at the scene of the blaze. The scrap fabric warehouse was razed to the ground. In Muang district of Khon Kaen early Tuesday morning. (Photo by Chakrapan Nathanri)

KHON KAEN: Fire destroyed a one-rai warehouse and tonnes of scrap fabric used for making mops, in Muang district early on Tuesday morning, and the owner suspects arson.

The fire at the single-storey wooden warehouse at Ban Tha Phra Nao of tambon Phra Lab was reported about 12.10am, police said.

About 10 fire engines and crews fought the flames, and a backhoe was used to remove fabric stored there to help limit the blaze.

Fire fighters took over two hours to control the fire, their efforts hampered by a strong wind. They were unable to save the building, which was razed, and tonnes of scrap fabric was burnt.

Owner Duangjai Pimsan, 42, said the warehouse had been built over a decade ago to store fabric scrap for mop production.

She said there were no employees at the warehouse when the fire broke out. She was resting at her house about one kilometre away. The warehouse had no electricity supply, and she suspected arson. Damage was estimated at 2 million baht.

Police were investigating the cause.