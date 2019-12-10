Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Skeleton wrapped in bed sheet found in submerged car
Thailand
General

Skeleton wrapped in bed sheet found in submerged car

published : 10 Dec 2019 at 17:41

writer: Online Reporters

A rescue worker looks at a white Nissan Pulsar car hauled out of an irrigation canal in Nong Don district of Saraburi on Monday. A human skeleton wrapped in a bed sheet was found inside. (Screenshot from TV channel 8)
A rescue worker looks at a white Nissan Pulsar car hauled out of an irrigation canal in Nong Don district of Saraburi on Monday. A human skeleton wrapped in a bed sheet was found inside. (Screenshot from TV channel 8)

Police on Monday were investigating the discovery of a human skeleton wrapped in a bed sheet inside a car submerged in a canal in Saraburi province.

The victim was believed to be Klinkaysorn Wongsing, a 36-year-old saleswoman who disappeared three years ago. The wrapped skeleton was found on the back seat of her Bangkok-registered white Nissan Pulsar car in Chai Nat-Pasak irrigation canal in tambon Nong Pong of Nong Don district, Saraburi.

The overturned car became visible after the water level in the canal dropped. The car was filled with mud, its roof caved in and its front left window broken. Officials took over three hours to pull the vehicle out of the canal.

Lanthom Wongsing, 56 of Lop Buri, told police that the dead woman was her daughter Klinkaysorn, who had worked as a fertiliser saleswoman and run a steak shop and Thai costume rental shop in Phra Phutthabat district of Saraburi. The woman and the car had disappeared in November 2016.

Saraburi police believed the woman was murdered because the body was wrapped in a bed sheet. Local residents told police that she had been in a relationship with a fertiliser producer in Phra Phutthabat after her previous marriage ended.

Police were examining the body and other items found in the car, but said the task was difficult after the evidence was buried in mud for three years. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

6 dead in gun rampage at Czech hospital

PRAGUE: A gunman opened fire Tuesday in a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava, killing four men and two women in what the premier called an "immense tragedy".

17:45
Thailand

Canal horror

Human skeleton, believed that of murdered saleswoman, found wrapped in bed sheet inside car submerged in Saraburi canal.

17:41
Thailand

Ill-gotten goods

The DSI has seized assets worth around 743 million baht from suspects in the alleged Ponzi scheme run by unlicensed online trader Forex-3D -- the latest being seven super-cars.

16:57