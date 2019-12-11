South sea turtle deaths spark alarm

Marine debris has been blamed after 13 sea turtles were found dead in the sea and on the beaches of southern provinces over the past week.

Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a renowned marine scientist from the Faculty of Fisheries, Kasetsart University, said that he was shocked by reports of the deaths.

"This year, we have already lost 23 dugongs, which is a record. We might also break the record for sea turtle deaths," he told media yesterday, referring to Department of Marine and Coastal Resources reports over the past week.

He said the deaths show that Thailand must tackle marine debris.