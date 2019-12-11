Section
Allergy patient attacks young doctor with scissors
Thailand
General

published : 11 Dec 2019 at 11:40

writer: Chakrapan Nathanri

Security camera footage shows the inpatient attacking a doctor at a hospital in Khon Kaen province on Monday. (Photo supplied)
KHON KAEN: A patient tried to stab a young doctor in the neck with a pair of scissors, accusing her of slow service, at a public hospital in Chum Phae district.

The 25-year-old doctor, who asked not to be identified, told reporters the incident happened while she was examining inpatients on Monday morning.

She said the patient first complained loudly that she was moving too slowly in examining patients. Security guards took the woman back to her bed, calmed her down and left.

The doctor said when she approached the complainer's bed, the patient rose up off it, locked an arm around her neck and tried to stab her with a pair of scissors. 

She managed to block the scissors with her metal folder, fending off repeated attempts to stab her about the neck. 

"With such slow examination, we're better off dying together," the doctor quoted the woman as saying while trying to stab her.

Nurses, guards and a relative of the patient rushed to overpower the woman, who was then sedated. The relative apologised.

The doctor said she had treated the patient a few times previously for allergies. A psychiatric examination indicated she was not mentally ill.

The hospital's legal representative has filed a complaint with local police.

