Patient faces attempted murder count for attack on 'slow' doctor

Security camera footage shows the inpatient attacking a doctor at a hospital in Khon Kaen province on Monday. (Photo supplied)

KHON KAEN: A patient who tried to stab a young doctor in the neck with a pair of scissors at a public hospital in Chum Phae district could face a charge of attempted murder.

Permanent health secretary Sukhum Kanchanapimai said on Wednesday the ministry had filed a police complaint against the unnamed patient alleging attempted murder.

In targeting the doctor's neck, she could have killed her, he said.

The ministry would hand all evidence, including security video clips and the scissors, to police, he said.

The doctor who was attacked had been allowed to take leave.

Mr Sukhum said there would be no compromise with the attacker in this case. The hospital has not been named.

The 25-year-old doctor, who asked not to be identified, told reporters the incident happened while she was examining in-patients on Monday morning.

She said the patient first complained loudly that she was moving too slowly in examining patients. Security guards took the woman back to her bed, calmed her down and left.

The doctor said when she approached the complainer's bed, the patient rose up off it, locked an arm around her neck and tried to stab her with a pair of scissors.

She managed to block the scissors with her metal folder, fending off repeated attempts to stab her about the neck.

"With such slow examination, we're better off dying together," the doctor quoted the woman as saying while trying to stab her.

Nurses, guards and a relative of the patient rushed to overpower the woman, who was then sedated. The relative apologised.

The doctor said she had treated the patient a few times previously for allergies. A psychiatric examination indicated she was not mentally ill.

The hospital's legal representative has filed a complaint with local police.