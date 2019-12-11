Smog persists in capital, wearing masks advised

Fine dust levels exceeded safety standards in several areas in Bangkok on Wednesday mporning. (Photo by Patipat Janthong)

People were advised to wear masks when going outside as fine dust again exceeded safety standards on Wednesday at 43 air-quality monitoring stations in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

Pollution Control Department (PCD) director-general Pralong Damrongthai, said levels of particulate matter of 2.5 microns and less in diameter (PM2.5) were at 34-87 microgrammes per cubic metre of air in greater Bangkok. The safe threshold is set at 50 mgm/cm³.

Mr Pralong said PM2.5 dust exceeded safety standards at 43 air-quality monitoring stations in Bangkok and surrounding provinces on Wednesday morning.

The affected areas: Hiranrujee area in Thon Buri district; Kanchanaphisek Road in Bang Khunthian district; Bang Na area in Bang Na district; Chong Nonsi of Yannawa district; Rama IV Road in Pathumwan district; Intharapithak Road in Thon Buri district; Lat Phrao Road in Wang Thonglang district; Din Daeng Road in Din Daeng district; Phlap Phla area of Wang Thonglang district; Din Daeng district, Phaya Thai Road in Ratchathewee district; Klong Kum area of Bung Kum district; Charan Sanitwong Road in Bang Phlat district; Rama II Road in Bang Khunthian district; Trimit Road in Wongwian Odeon of Samphanthawong district; Soi Lat Phrao 95 in Wang Thonglang district; Rama IV Road in front of Samyan Mitrtown of Pathumwan district; Narathiwat Road in Bang Rak district; Thung Wat Don area in Sathon district; Rama III Road-Charoen Krung Road in Bang Kholaem district; Rama III Road in Yannawa district; Nawamin Road in Bang Kapi district; Lat Krabang Road in Lat Krabang district; Prawet district; Ratchada-Tha Phra Road in Thon Buri; Charoen Nakhon Road in Klong San district; Soi Nikhom Ban Phak Rodfai Thon Buri 5 in Bangkok Noi district; Phetchakasem Road in Phasicharoen district; Nong Khaem district; Sam Sen Road in Phra Nakhon district; Klong Toey district; Bang Sue district; Thong Song Hong district, Laksi district; and Phahol Yothin Road in Bang Khen district.

Affected areas in surrounding provinces were tambon Nakhon Pathom in Muang district of Nakhon Pathom; Bang Kruai and Pak Kret districts of Nonthaburi; tambon Song Khanong and tambon Talat in Phra Pradaeng district and tambon Bang Phong and tambon Pak Nam in Muang district of Samut Prakan; Krathumbaen and Muang district of Samut Sakhon.

The PCD chief said unsafe levels of dust were also reported in parts of other provinces -- Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district of Ayutthaya province; Muang and Chalerm Prakiat districts of Saraburi; Muang district of Nakhon Sawan, Muang district of Ratchaburi, Muang district of Kanchanaburi, Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima and Muang district of Khon Kaen.

He said the Public Health Ministry advised people in risk groups such as children, pregnant women and the elderly to avoid outdoor activities. People in affected areas should wear masks when going out, he said.