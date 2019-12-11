King Power sole bidder for duty-free concession at Don Mueang

Airports of Thailand says duty-free giant King Power is the sole applicant for the duty-free contract at Don Mueang airport. (File photo)

King Power Duty Free is the sole contender for the duty-free shop concession at Don Mueang airport from 2022 to 2033. The official decision will be announced next Monday.

Wichai Bunyu, vice-president of Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) for business development and marketing, said on Wednesday that bids had been called for private firms to run a duty-free shop at Don Mueang. Only King Power submitted an offer.

Once the qualifications of the contender had been examined, the AoT’s selection committee would ask the bidder to submit its technical proposal on Dec 13. The bid winner would be announced on Dec 16.

The duty-free concession is for 10 years, from Oct 1, 2022, to March 31, 2033.

Although there was only one contender the selection committee was of the view the process could continue, but all bidding documents would be carefully examined, Mr Wichai said.

The panel would later set criteria for the commercial aspect on the duty-free shop operation.