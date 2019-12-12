Indonesian woman arrested for gold theft has priors in Thailand

Erri Weneae, 37, an Indonesian national, during the re-enactment on Wednesday of her alleged theft of a one-baht weight necklace from at a gold shop in Nakhon Si Thammarat's Thung Song district on Nov 20. She was caught in Sa Kaeo on Monday. (Photo by Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: An Indonesian woman wanted for the theft of a necklace from a gold shop in Thung Song district last month has been caught in Sa Kaeo province, and found to have a prior record of thefts across Thailand.

Erri Weneae, 37, confessed to having stolen the gold necklace in Thung Song district, according to police, and said it was the first time she had done anything like that.

However, she was found to be a frequent visitor to Thailand, to have a criminal record of theft from gold shops and to have been black-listed by the Gold Traders Association.

The woman was detained in Sa Kaeo on Dec 9 and later handed over to Thung Song police. On Wednesday she taken for a re-enactment of the theft at the gold shop in Thung Song.

Ms Wenae, whose speaks English, allegedly entered the gold shop on Nov 20 and showed an interest in buying some jewellery.

An employee showed her some gold necklaces. She spent about 20 minutes looking at them, and then told the sales girl she was going to withdraw money from an ATM so she could buy one.

After she left, it was discovered a one-baht weight necklace was missing. Security camera footage allegedly showed the woman stealing it and leaving the shop.

Police said the suspect had rented a house with friends in Thung Song district. Since Nov 20 she had travelled to other provinces in the North and the Northeast before she was caught in Sa Kaeo. She was believed to have committed other similar thefts during her travels, police said



