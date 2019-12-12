More smog over greater Bangkok

Fine dust was at unsafe levels in most of greater Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo by Patipat Janthong)

Smog again covered greater Bangkok on Thursday morning, with unsafe dust levels reported at 42 air-quality monitoring stations, with the worst in tambon Maha Chai of Muang district in Samut Sakhon.

The levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter measured at the 42 stations ranged from 34 to 99 microgrammes per cubic metre of air (μg/m³) in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, Pollution Control Department (PCD) director-general Pralong Damrongthai said on Thursday.

The worst toxic dust level was in tambon Mahachai in Samut Sakhon, with 99 μg/m³. The so-called safe threshold is set at 50 μg/m³.

Affected areas in Bangkok were in the Hiranrujee area of Thon Buri district; Kanchanaphisek Road in Bang Khun Thian district; Bang Na in Bang Na district; Din Daeng area of Din Daeng district, Intharapithak Road in Thon Buri district; Lat Phrao Road in Wang Thonglang district; Din Daeng Road in Din Daeng district; and Phlab Phla area in Wang Thonglang district.

Affected areas in surrounding provinces included tambon Nakhon Pathom in Muang district of Nakhon Pathom; tambon Bang Kruai in Bang Kruai district and tambon Bang Phud in Pak Ket district of Nonthaburi; tambon Kholong Nueng in Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani; tambon Song Khanong in Phra Pradaeng district and tambon Bang Prong and tambon Pak Nam in Muang district of Samut Prakan; and tambon Om Noi in Krathumbaen district of Samut Sakhon.

The department chief urged people to reduce outdoor activities and keep abreast of the smog situation.

He also sought cooperation from people and business operators to avoid using vehicles that emit black smoke and stop burning outside.