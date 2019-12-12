School principal transferred for alleged bad behaviour

Parents gather in front of Ban Nong Plong School in Buri Ram to protest against the behaviour of the principal, Phusit Rattanawan. They demanded his removal. (Photo by Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM: A school director accused of being disrespectful and rude to his colleagues and students was on Thursday transferred to an inactive post at the Primary Educational Service Area Office 1, pending further investigations.

Prayong Laolakjanya, deputy director of area 1, confirmed the director of Ban Nong Plong School had been removed from his position.

Ban Nong Plong School is in Chamni district, which adjoins Muang Buri Ram.

The temporary transfer was made after a group of parents on Wednesday gathered in front of the school to protest against the behaviour of Phusit Rattanawan, the school's director. They demanded his removal..

Mr Prayong said the parents had submitted a video recording of the alleged disrespectful behaviour of the school director. He would review it.

Mr Phusit could not be reached for comment on Thursday.