Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
School principal transferred for alleged bad behaviour
Thailand
General

School principal transferred for alleged bad behaviour

Parents submit video clip as proof

published : 12 Dec 2019 at 17:17

writer: Surachai Piragsa

Parents gather in front of Ban Nong Plong School in Buri Ram to protest against the behaviour of the principal, Phusit Rattanawan. They demanded his removal. (Photo by Surachai Piragsa)
Parents gather in front of Ban Nong Plong School in Buri Ram to protest against the behaviour of the principal, Phusit Rattanawan. They demanded his removal. (Photo by Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM: A school director accused of being disrespectful and rude to his colleagues and students was on Thursday transferred to an inactive post at the Primary Educational Service Area Office 1, pending further investigations.

Prayong Laolakjanya, deputy director of area 1, confirmed the director of Ban Nong Plong School had been removed from his position. 

Ban Nong Plong School is in Chamni district, which adjoins Muang Buri Ram.

The temporary transfer was made after a group of parents on Wednesday gathered in front of the school to protest against the behaviour of Phusit Rattanawan, the school's director. They demanded his removal.. 

Mr Prayong said the parents had submitted a video recording of the alleged disrespectful behaviour of the school director. He would review it.

Mr Phusit could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Govt asked to lower cold-weather emergency threshold

The Finance Ministry has been asked to ease aid distribution rules as the country grapples with a cold snap that saw temperatures plunge to around 8-15 degrees Celsius in the countryside.

19:07
Business

China to remain biggest market over next decade

China will continue to be the biggest tourism market over the next decade, with arrivals estimated to reach 23 million, twice current figures, says Krungthai Compass Research Centre, a research unit of Krung Thai Bank.

18:11
Thailand

Grand parade

The royal barge procession for His Majesty the King graces the Chao Phraya River, completing the royal coronation ceremony.

17:55