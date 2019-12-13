Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Premchai bailed, tagged, released
Thailand
General

Premchai bailed, tagged, released

published : 13 Dec 2019 at 17:17

updated: 13 Dec 2019 at 17:32

Construction billionaire Premchai Karnasuta is helped out of the prison truck as he arrives at the Thong Pha Phum Court in Kanchanaburi province on Friday morning. (Photo by Piyarat Chongcharoen)
Construction billionaire Premchai Karnasuta is helped out of the prison truck as he arrives at the Thong Pha Phum Court in Kanchanaburi province on Friday morning. (Photo by Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Italian-Thai Development president Premchai Karnasutra and two co-defendants were granted conditional bail by the Supreme Court on Friday after an overnight stay in Thong Pha Phum prison.

They are required to wear electronic ankle tags to monitor their movements, and are banned from leaving the country.

The court also required them to post 1 million baht each as a surety.

Premchai and co-defendants Yong Dodkruea and Thanee Thummat arrived at the court in Thong Pha Phum district in a Thong Pha Phum prison truck about 9am. They were kept waiting in the detention room at the court until a decision on tjheir bail application was announced in the afternoon.

 A prison nurse accompanied Premchai, who has diabetes.

Many reporters were waiting for them at the court after the Supreme Court did not respond to their request for temporary release on Thursday after the Appeal Court increased their jail terms for poaching in the western Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary in Thong Pha Phum district.

Premchai's lawyer, Withoon Phlaiyaem, arrived ahead of his client and said they were waiting for a response from the Supreme Court on the bail request. The three defendants each raised their offered bail bond by 200,000 baht on Thursday, up from the 400,000-500,000 baht placed for their temporary release during their appeal.

The Appeal Court on Thursday increased the prison sentence handed down to the 64-year-old president of Italian-Thai Development Plc to three years and two months for illegal possession of firearms and wildlife carcasses, including a rare black leopard, and poaching in the wildlife sanctuary early last year.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Woman seeks foreigner who saved boyfriend's father

A Thai woman has turned to social media to seek a foreign man who performed life-saving CPR on her boyfriend’s father after he passed out and his heart stopped at Lumpini Park in Bangkok. He is now safe and the family wants to thank the good Samaritan.

17:59
Business

Chinese owner ready to revive Thomas Cook

Thomas Cook is set to be relaunched by its Chinese owner, who plans to use the 178-year-old British tour operator’s brand on a travel platform targeting European customers.

17:56
Thailand

Bailed and tagged

Supreme Court allows bail for tycoon Premchai Karnasutra and two accomplices, convicted in the black-leopard poaching case, but they must wear electronic ankle bracelets.

17:17