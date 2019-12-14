Fishermen told to travel with rally request

Fishing groups are being urged to pack for a long stay and carry a copy of the request to hold a mass rally on their journey to Bangkok as concerns grow about possible blockades by police.

Mongkon Sukcharoenkhana, president of the National Fisheries Association of Thailand, said he has asked fishing trawler operators and crews to bring a copy of the document submitted to Nang Loeng police station.

The request, which is required by law in order to hold public gatherings, gives details about how the demonstrators will travel to Bangkok to join the mass rally scheduled for Tuesday at the Ministry of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives.

About 10,000 people from 22 coastal provinces are expected at the rally to pressure the government to relax laws and regulations on fishing operations.

They initially plan to rally outside the ministry until Jan 15 or until their demands are met.

Mr Mongkon said the fishing industry wants Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on to appear in person for talks, not his aide, Alongkorn Ponlaboot, who cannot make any decisions.

"If our calls are not heard, other operators in the fishing industry chain will come and join us in Bangkok," he said.