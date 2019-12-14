Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
QuickWrap Podcast Dec 14, 2019
Thailand
General

QuickWrap Podcast Dec 14, 2019

published : 14 Dec 2019 at 13:48

writer: Dave Kendall

A quick look back at some of the week's top stories in the Bangkok Post.

Links to stories in this week's programme:

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Naked man falls to death from Bangkok condo

A naked man, aged 30-35, fell to his death from a high-rise condominium in Chatuchak district of Bangkok in the early hours of Saturday.

15:18
World

Mahathir might stay on beyond 2020

DOHA: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad suggested on Saturday that he may seek to stay in power after 2020.

14:52
Thailand

'Just faking it'

Two passengers who appeared to be having sex in a tuk-tuk were just drunk and play-acting, the driver has told police, a day after videos of the raunchy ride went viral.

14:18