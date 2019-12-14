QuickWrap Podcast Dec 14, 2019
published : 14 Dec 2019 at 13:48
writer: Dave Kendall
A quick look back at some of the week's top stories in the Bangkok Post.
Links to stories in this week's programme:
A naked man, aged 30-35, fell to his death from a high-rise condominium in Chatuchak district of Bangkok in the early hours of Saturday.
DOHA: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad suggested on Saturday that he may seek to stay in power after 2020.
Two passengers who appeared to be having sex in a tuk-tuk were just drunk and play-acting, the driver has told police, a day after videos of the raunchy ride went viral.