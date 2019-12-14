Naked man falls to death from Bangkok condo

Police examine the body of a man who fell from a high-rise condominium in the Ratchayothin area of Chatuchak district in Bangkok early Saturday. (Photo from @FM91trafficpro Facebook page)

A naked man, aged 30-35, fell to his death from a high-rise condominium in Chatuchak district of Bangkok in the early hours of Saturday.

The body of the unidentified man was found lying face-down on a road leading to the car park building of the 29-storey luxury building in the Ratchayothin area on Ratchadapisek Road, said Pol Maj Sakdinat Nuchong, investigation chief at the Phahon Yothin police station. The incident was reported at around 2.30am on Saturday, Thai media reported.

The man, who was between 165 and 170cm tall, was not wearing any clothes. His face and body were so badly damaged that it was difficult to identify him, and parts were scattered over the area from the impact of the plunge.

Pol Maj Sakdinat said security video from the condominium showed the body of the man falling. Police had yet to determine which floor he fell from, but officers inspecting the building found the fire escape door on the 20th floor was open.

Officers do not yet know which room the man was staying in. They plan to examine CCTV footage further, said Pol Maj Sakdinat.