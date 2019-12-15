Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Human rights classes in schools urged
Thailand
General

Human rights classes in schools urged

published : 15 Dec 2019 at 10:01

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will ask the cabinet to introduce lessons about basic human rights in schools nationwide next year.

Commissioner Prakairatana Thontiravong said the NHRC has produced a handbook for teaching youngsters about human rights and developed lessons on the subject. The content targets are youngsters between pre-school and secondary school levels.

She said the commission has agreed to seek the cabinet's support for the handbook and the lessons, designed to suit each educational level, to be adopted and incorporated into the curriculum next year.

The content, which was put together by a team of education and human rights experts from various agencies and institutes, will be unveiled next month.

Through the book and lessons, young students will be given guidance on basic human rights, how democracy should be practised within the family and how they should be tolerant of different viewpoints, said Ms Prakairatana.

The NHRC also plans to unveil study courses on human rights for professionals in specialised groups, such as law enforcement officers and company executives.

However, she warned that an integrated approach to human rights education will need active participation from both the state and private sector to be successful.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Pareena's land case tops 5 most interesting political issues: Suan Dusit Poll

The land scandal involving Palang Pracharath MP for Ratchaburi Pareena Kraikupt is on top of the five most interesting political issues in the news, followed bythe possible dissolution of the Future Forward Party, according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

10:27
Thailand

Human rights classes in schools urged

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will ask the cabinet to introduce lessons about basic human rights in schools nationwide next year.

10:01
Thailand

Dual citizenship poses 'security threat'

PATTANI: The issue of people holding dual Thai-Malaysian citizenship has posed a national security threat for Thailand and Malaysia with both countries working hard to resolve it, a seminar was told.

09:01