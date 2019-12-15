Human rights classes in schools urged

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will ask the cabinet to introduce lessons about basic human rights in schools nationwide next year.

Commissioner Prakairatana Thontiravong said the NHRC has produced a handbook for teaching youngsters about human rights and developed lessons on the subject. The content targets are youngsters between pre-school and secondary school levels.

She said the commission has agreed to seek the cabinet's support for the handbook and the lessons, designed to suit each educational level, to be adopted and incorporated into the curriculum next year.

The content, which was put together by a team of education and human rights experts from various agencies and institutes, will be unveiled next month.

Through the book and lessons, young students will be given guidance on basic human rights, how democracy should be practised within the family and how they should be tolerant of different viewpoints, said Ms Prakairatana.

The NHRC also plans to unveil study courses on human rights for professionals in specialised groups, such as law enforcement officers and company executives.

However, she warned that an integrated approach to human rights education will need active participation from both the state and private sector to be successful.