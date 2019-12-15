Pareena's land case tops 5 most interesting political issues: Suan Dusit Poll

The land scandal involving Palang Pracharath MP for Ratchaburi Pareena Kraikupt is on top of the five most interesting political issues in the news, followed bythe possible dissolution of the Future Forward Party, according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted on Dec 10-14 on 1,271 people across the country to gauge the public attention on political issues currently in the public interest. The respondents were allowed to give more than one answer.

Asked to name five political issues which are currently most interesting to them, a majority or 62.18% cited the land case against Ms Pareena in which the legality of her occupation of 682 rai of land in Ratchaburi province was questionable although the Agricultural Land Reform Office (Alro) said it has no authority to take legal action against her after she agreed to hand over the land to the state. The respondents said the case is interesting to them as it has reflected problems over corruption and misuse of state power in the country.

The second most interesting political issue, as said by 52.96% of the respondents, is the case against the Future Forward Party (FFP) after the Election Commission (EC) filed a petition with the Constitutional Court, asking it to dissolve the party on the grounds that its executives illegally accepted cash or donations of 191.2 million baht from party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, who was disqualified as MP last month. The respondents said the EC's action might be a political persecution and that there could cause wider political conflicts if the FFP is disbanded.

The third most interesting political issue, 22.44% pointed to the government's policies to solve the economic problems. They said the government's policies should not be too populist. They are also concerned over the government's handling of requests for approvals of various mega-projects.

The fourth most interesting issue, as mentioned by 19.39% of the respondents, is reports on MPs switching parties. They said MPs should concentrate on their work for the country instead of seeking personal gain.

Lastly, 15.79% said they were interested in the current move to amend the constitution. They did not want the constitution to be used to perpetuate power, cause further division and restrict the people's rights and liberties.