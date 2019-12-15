1 killed, 1 injured in Prachin Buri crash

PRACHIN BURI: A man was killed and another seriously injured after a car and a pick-up collided head-on in Si Mahaphot district of this Central province east of Bangkok on Sunday morning, police said.

Pol Maj Suwit Suicharoon, a duty officer at Rabophai police station, said the accident occurred at about 4.30am on Highway 304 in front of Wat Khok Phanomdee temple in tambon Hua Wa.

The car's driver -- identified only as Worawut, 30, of Lampang's Muang district -- was killed.

The driver of the pick-up -- identified only as Jirapong, 45, of Chachoengsao's Phanom Sarakham district -- was seriously injured.

It was believed the two vehicles were moving at high speed when they collided head-on, causing heavy damage to both vehicles.

Police were investigating to establish the cause of the accident.