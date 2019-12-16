Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Wife seeks help finding missing Swedish husband
Thailand
General

Wife seeks help finding missing Swedish husband

published : 16 Dec 2019 at 15:39

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Amphorn Maksomboon files a missing person report at Hat Yai police station on Monday, saying she was worried about her missing Swedish husband.(Photo by Assawin Pakkawan)
Amphorn Maksomboon files a missing person report at Hat Yai police station on Monday, saying she was worried about her missing Swedish husband.(Photo by Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A Thai wife has asked police to help find her Swedish husband, whom she has not heard from since they arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport from Stockholm and he left with a friend.

Amphorn Maksomboon, 65, filed a missing person report with Hat Yai police on Monday, saying she was concerned for the safety of Begt-Erik Gustafsson, 55,  

The pair arrived at Suvarnabhumi from Sweden on Thursday. Ms Amphorn then travelled to her family home in Hat Yai district. Her husband was met by a Swedish friend who took him to Khao San Road.

Ms Amphorn said that was the last time she talked to him. She had called his Swedish friend, who said he dropped Mr Gustafsson at a hotel.

Ms Amphorn said her husband works as a welder in Sweden. Since their marriage 25 years ago they had returned to Thailand once or twice a year.

Missing: Swedish national Begt-Erik Gustafsson, 55. (Photo supplied)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Hundreds of Thai tsunami victims yet to be identified, 15 years on

PHANGNGA: Fifteen years after the Indian Ocean tsunami killed more than 230,000 people on Boxing Day, 2004, a cargo container at a police station in the southern province bears witness to the hundreds of victims whose remains were never identified.

15:46
World

India protests rage over 'anti-Muslim' law

NEW DELHI: Fresh protests rocked India Monday as anger grew over new citizenship legislation slammed as anti-Muslim, with six people dead in the northeast and up to 100 reported injured in New Delhi.

15:45
World

China gives Hong Kong leader 'unwavering support'

BEIJING: China's premier told beleaguered Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Monday that she had Beijing's "unwavering support" after a huge rally earlier this month and her government's thrashing at recent local elections.

15:45