Complaint lodged at Education Ministry over drowning death

The parents of a nine-year-old student who drowned at a science camp lodged a complaint at the Education Ministry on Monday, accusing the school of skipping on its responsibilities.

Somchai Chotipun and Jiraporn Rueangdecha filed the complaint against the school, located in Nonthaburi's Pak Kret district. They were accompanied by Srisuwan Janya, secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Constitution.

The name of the school was not disclosed.

The girl drowned during her school's science camp, which was held at a hotel in Cha-am district of Phetchaburi province between Oct 19-21.

Mr Srisuwan called on the ministry to step in by making sure the school shows some accountability, after the girl's parents accused the school's teaching staff of being negligent and failed to compensate the family for the death.