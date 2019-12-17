Forest chief denies rich get special treatment

Forest encroachment cases should not create a pretext to spur class distinction and divide people, said Royal Forest Department (RFD) director-general Atthaphon Charoenchansa on Saturday.

Mr Atthaphon made his remark in response to a plan by Atchariya Ruangrattanaphong, chairman of the Help Crime Victims Club, to bring poor farmers to meet the RFD chief today to inquire about the standards it applies when prosecuting rich versus poor forest encroachers.

Mr Atchariya was drawing a comparison between the forest encroachment case against Palang Pracharath Party MP Pareena Kraikupt and poor farmers who have faced similar charges.

Mr Atthaphon said he would not be available to meet Mr Atchariya and the farmers today. Instead, he has assigned the director of the forest fire control office to see them.

The RFD chief insisted his agency was not dragging its feet in acting against Ms Pareena. In fact, the department has filed a police complaint against her for her alleged forest land grab in Ratchaburi, her native province, he said.

Ms Pareena's land plot in question covers about 46 rai -- about 41 rai of which was found to have encroached on reserved forest on the left bank of the Phachi River under the 1964 National Reserved Forest Act, and about 5 rai on protected forest land under the 1941 Forest Act, according to the RFD.

A new survey of the plot late last month established that no official documents were issued for the utilisation of the land, which violates the two aforementioned laws, Mr Atthaphon said earlier.

Yesterday, the department chief said Ms Pareena's other larger tract of land in Ratchaburi covering 682 rai required the Agricultural Land Reform Office (Alro) to act in bringing her to face legal charges.

The plot is where Ms Pareena was accused of operating a chicken farm in defiance of land reform laws, which allow access only to landless farmers.

Mr Atthaphon said Alro is the authority filing the charge against the MP. So far, the office has not sought prosecution against Ms Pareena pending interpretation of the law by the Council of State, the government's legal arm.

The interpretation would establish once and for all how far Alro could go in its legal steps and measure to be taken against Ms Pareena, he said.

Mr Atthaphon added the RFD has never resorted to preferential treatment, as suggested by Mr Atchariya, and has filed criminal charges against wealthy encroachers on 850,000 of forest land to date under the anti-graft policy implemented by the pre­vious government.

On the other hand, the RFD has laid encroachment charges which led to the arrest of poor people in only four cases, he said.