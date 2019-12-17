Section
Youngsters speak up at global forum
Thailand
General

published : 17 Dec 2019 at 09:31

newspaper section: News

writer: Kornchanok Raksaseri

MADRID: Young Thais proposed protection of women, gender equality and local development as key to promoting effective multilateralism at an international gathering of student diplomats on Monday.

Participating in the 9th Model Asem, a sideline simulation event of the Asia-Europe Meeting (Asem), Phiraya Phongphanich, a fourth-year student at Chulalongkorn University, said: "Gender inequality, human trafficking and the abuse of women have persisted for too long and have not been solved yet."

Ms Phiraya added that such problems were particularly acute among migrants.

In the Model Asem programme, over 150 young people from 53 Asem member countries joined a workshop on diplomacy as well as discussing global and regional issues in line with the theme.

Krissawat Phaksawat, a consultant at the Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre, told attendees that development should be tailored to fit each country and region, while the concluding 9th Model Asem Chairman's Statement "emphasised multi-stakeholder alliances and partnerships between citizens, civil society, private, and public sectors as central elements for sustainable development".

Meanwhile, the 14th Asem Foreign Ministers' Meeting was taking place in Madrid yesterday and today under the theme of Asia and Europe: Together for Effective Multilateralism.

At the event at the Royal Palace of El Pardo, besides discussing partnerships for tackling global issues, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and the ministers from the other 52 Asem members were set to discuss the building of sustainable connectivity between Europe and Asia.

During his visit to the Spanish capital, Mr Don had a bilateral meeting with Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission on Sunday, and was scheduled to have bilateral meetings with counterparts from the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Ireland and Kazakhstan yesterday.

