Parliament delays 'don't bear scrutiny'

The new parliament under construction. (File photo by Chanat Katanyu)

A former Democrat Party MP has petitioned the Office of the State Auditor to probe the repeated delays in the construction of the new parliament, saying there are no legal grounds to justify them.

Wilas Chanthapithak, a former MP for Bangkok, lodged a formal petition with the state auditor's office, calling on the office to investigate whether any graft was involved in the construction project.

The secretariat of the House of Representatives earlier insisted that the latest 382-day extension granted to Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Plc (Stecon) for the completion of the new parliament complex was rational.

It was the fourth time that the contractor has been given an extension. The new deadline is Dec 31, 2020.

Mr Wilas on Monday alleged the reasons given for the delays were false.

One reason cited by the Office of the House of Representatives Secretariat was the delay in the handover of land at the construction site.

Mr Wilas, however, said he had reliable information which confirmed that the handover was completed on Nov 11, 2016.

Earlier, Democrat member Watchara Phetthong also questioned the delay in the selection of contractors for the information and communication systems, public utilities and exterior, which also led to the deadline being pushed back.

However, he pointed out that the Budget Bureau had warned that extending the deadline any further would break the construction contract terms and had called on the legal affairs bureau to give an opinion on the matter.

Yet, Mr Sorasak rushed to sign the extension for Stecon, Mr Watchara pointed out.

The 12-billion-baht contract was signed on April 30, 2013, and was to be completed within 900 days.

Stecon has sought three extensions prior to the latest one. Mr Watchara said the first extension was for 387 days, the second for 421 days and the third for 674 days.

According to the terms of contract, if the contractor fails to complete the parliament's construction within the original 900-day deadline, it will have to pay a fine of 12.28 million baht for each day completion is overdue, Mr Watchara noted.

Hence, after a delay of 1,482 days so far, the company should be held liable for 18 billion baht, he said.