S Korean online bookies stripped of visas

Three South Korean men have had their visas revoked after they were arrested in late October for running an online gambling website targeting people in their country, the Immigration Bureau announced on Monday.

The bureau said yesterday it has stripped the suspects of their visas and was moving to deport them.

The three -- identified only as Lee, 51, Choi, 52, and Noh, 51 -- were caught at a McDonald's outlet at the Lotus supermarket on Rama III Road on Oct 21.

The men are wanted on Interpol-issued arrest warrants. The South Korean authorities are seeking to prose­cute them on charges of illegally operating a Thailand-based website called "peakb47.com", which targets gamblers in South Korea.

The trio operated the website from October 2018 to February this year, taking an estimated US$2 million (over 60 million baht) in bets, said the IB.

Bureau investigators found the three men had rented a condominium in Soi SV City Tower on Rama 3 Road in Yanawa district of Bangkok.

The suspects allegedly confessed to the crime while awaiting deportation.