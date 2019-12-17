Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
S Korean online bookies stripped of visas
Thailand
General

S Korean online bookies stripped of visas

published : 17 Dec 2019 at 08:31

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Three South Korean men have had their visas revoked after they were arrested in late October for running an online gambling website targeting people in their country, the Immigration Bureau announced on Monday.

The bureau said yesterday it has stripped the suspects of their visas and was moving to deport them.

The three -- identified only as Lee, 51, Choi, 52, and Noh, 51 -- were caught at a McDonald's outlet at the Lotus supermarket on Rama III Road on Oct 21.

The men are wanted on Interpol-issued arrest warrants. The South Korean authorities are seeking to prose­cute them on charges of illegally operating a Thailand-based website called "peakb47.com", which targets gamblers in South Korea.

The trio operated the website from October 2018 to February this year, taking an estimated US$2 million (over 60 million baht) in bets, said the IB.

Bureau investigators found the three men had rented a condominium in Soi SV City Tower on Rama 3 Road in Yanawa district of Bangkok.

The suspects allegedly confessed to the crime while awaiting deportation.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Official: Cajoling India priority for RCEP

Thailand is set to fully support all attempts to convince India to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), reiterating that the pact will be signed as scheduled at the Asean Summit in Vietnam next year.

07:41
Thailand

Thai-led bloc 'in good shape' to face future turmoil

Thailand's guidance of the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) has been hailed as a historic achievement, according to the Foreign Ministry, as its year-long Asean chairmanship comes to an end.

07:31
Business

Not enough tourists for Koh Samui hotels

Hoteliers in Koh Samui are suffering from oversupply, dragging down the occupancy rate.

07:15