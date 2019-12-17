Suvarnabhumi airport dweller stole from sleeping traveller

Surveillance camera footage shows a black-clad man beside the trolley of a sleeping traveller who later reported his waist bag stolen, at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Sunday. (Photo supplied)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A sacked trolley collector who still lives at Suvarnabhumi airport has been arrested for stealing a bag from a sleeping American traveller.

Suchart Sawatdee, 41, was arrested in the basement area of the airport, outside the Airport Rail Link station, on Sunday evening, tourist police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Chettha Komolwantana said on Tuesday.

Mr Suchart is accused of stealing the waist bag of John Felton, 30. The bag contained the victim's passport, cash and other valuables.

Mr Felton earlier reported the bag stolen, saying he had put it on his baggage trolley before taking a nap on a bench on the third floor of the airport terminal on Sunday.

Surveillance camera footage showed Mr Suchart, in black clothing, descending from the fourth floor and taking the bag, the tourist police chief said.

Mr Suchart had previously worked as a trolley shunter at the airport, but was fired in late 2016 for drinking alcohol on the job.

The suspect told police he had been living in the airport terminal for about two months, eating leftovers and sleeping on benches.

He admitted spending money from the victim's bag to buy a new mobile phone before returning to the airport terminal via the Airport Rail Link and being arrested, Pol Lt Gen Chettha said.