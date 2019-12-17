Protected tortoises seized at airport, Taiwanese couple held
published : 17 Dec 2019 at 11:30
writer: Apinya Wipatayotin
A Taiwanese couple have been arrested at Don Mueang airport on charges of trying to smuggle 95 Indian star tortoises out of the country.
Lai Tsung-Yung, 38, and his wife Lu Chiao-Yu, 37, were taken into custody at an x-ray scanning point on the third floor of the outbound passenger terminal around 1.10am on Tuesday, Sathon Khong-ngern, head of Don Mueang airport’s wildlife checkpoint, said.
Officials found 95 live Indian star tortoises, a protected species, in their bags. The couple were about to board Thai Lion Air flight SL398 to Taipei.
They were charged with violating Section 93 of the Wildlife Protection Act and Sections 166 and 252 of the Customs Act and handed over to Don Muang police station for legal action.
If convicted, the couple are liable to a maximum jail term of 10 years and/or fine of one million baht under the recently amended legislation.
Officials check the luggage of a Taiwanese couple and find live Indian star tortoises inside. (Supplied photo)
