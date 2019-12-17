Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Protected tortoises seized at airport, Taiwanese couple held
Thailand
General

Protected tortoises seized at airport, Taiwanese couple held

published : 17 Dec 2019 at 11:30

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

Some of the 95 live Indian tortoises found in luggage of a Taiwanese couple at Don Mueang airport in the early hours of Tuesday. (Supplied photo)
Some of the 95 live Indian tortoises found in luggage of a Taiwanese couple at Don Mueang airport in the early hours of Tuesday. (Supplied photo)

A Taiwanese couple have been arrested at Don Mueang airport on charges of trying to smuggle 95 Indian star tortoises out of the country.

Lai Tsung-Yung, 38, and his wife Lu Chiao-Yu, 37, were taken into custody at an x-ray scanning point on the third floor of the outbound passenger terminal around 1.10am on Tuesday, Sathon Khong-ngern, head of Don Mueang airport’s wildlife checkpoint, said.

Officials found 95 live Indian star tortoises, a protected species, in their bags. The couple were about to board Thai Lion Air flight SL398 to Taipei.

They were charged with violating Section 93 of the Wildlife Protection Act and Sections 166 and 252 of the Customs Act and handed over to Don Muang police station for legal action.

If convicted, the couple are liable to a maximum jail term of 10 years and/or fine of one million baht under  the recently amended legislation.

Officials check the luggage of a Taiwanese couple and find live Indian star tortoises inside. (Supplied photo)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Protected tortoises seized at airport, Taiwanese couple held

A Taiwanese couple have been arrested at Don Mueang airport on charges of trying to smuggle 95 Indian star tortoises out of the country.

11:30
Thailand

Suvarnabhumi airport dweller stole from sleeping traveller

SAMUT PRAKAN: A sacked trolley collector who still lives at Suvarnabhumi airport has been arrested for stealing a bag from a sleeping American traveller.

11:14
World

As Trump vote nears, centrist Democrats stand firm on impeachment

WASHINGTON: US lawmakers on Monday careened toward the brink of one of the most divisive and momentous political steps in years: the impeachment of President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

10:45