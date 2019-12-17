Protected tortoises seized at airport, Taiwanese couple held

Some of the 95 live Indian tortoises found in luggage of a Taiwanese couple at Don Mueang airport in the early hours of Tuesday. (Supplied photo)

A Taiwanese couple have been arrested at Don Mueang airport on charges of trying to smuggle 95 Indian star tortoises out of the country.

Lai Tsung-Yung, 38, and his wife Lu Chiao-Yu, 37, were taken into custody at an x-ray scanning point on the third floor of the outbound passenger terminal around 1.10am on Tuesday, Sathon Khong-ngern, head of Don Mueang airport’s wildlife checkpoint, said.

Officials found 95 live Indian star tortoises, a protected species, in their bags. The couple were about to board Thai Lion Air flight SL398 to Taipei.

They were charged with violating Section 93 of the Wildlife Protection Act and Sections 166 and 252 of the Customs Act and handed over to Don Muang police station for legal action.

If convicted, the couple are liable to a maximum jail term of 10 years and/or fine of one million baht under the recently amended legislation.